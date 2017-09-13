Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The Met Office says there is no connection with conditions in the Caribbean affecting UK weather

Ferry sailings between the Isle of Man and Heysham are to resume after cancellations brought by Storm Aileen - the first named storm of the year.

Two Isle of Man Steam Packet crossings were called off after the Manx Met Office warned of "severe gales" on Tuesday evening and overnight.

Winds of up to 55mph (88km/h) had been forecast to batter the island overnight with an Amber weather warning in place.

Heavy rain also led to some localised flooding on the A18 Mountain Road.

Aileen left thousands of people without power in the UK overnight.