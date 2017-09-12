Image copyright UK Met Office Image caption Storm Aileen is likely to bring 55mph gales and torrential rain to the Isle of Man

Ferry sailings between the Isle of Man and Heysham in Lancashire could be disrupted by "severe gales" forecast for the Irish Sea on Tuesday night.

The Steam Packet Company said a final decision about the 20:30 BST sailing would be announced at 17:30.

The Manx Met Office has issued an amber warning saying: "Storm Aileen will move across the British Isles today".

A spokesman added that "persistent rain" is expected, along with "severe gale force winds of up to 55mph."

Storm Aileen is expected to bring adverse weather conditions on the Isle of Man between 17:00 BST on Tuesday until 02:00 on Wednesday.

Rainfall of up to 40mm is expected, which Met Office officials said could cause flooding in some areas.