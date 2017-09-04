Jeremy Storey QC named island's new Judge of Appeal

Image copyright Other Image caption Cambridge University graduate Mr Storey has been a QC since 1994

The Isle of Man's first full-time Judge of Appeal has been appointed, the government has announced.

Jeremy Storey QC will take on the role until 2022, succeeding Geoffrey Tattersall QC, who held the position on a part-time basis for 20 years.

Mr Storey, an acting Deemster since 1999, said he was "honoured."

A government spokesman said arrangements for the official swearing in of Mr Storey "will now be progressed".

The position had been a part-time role until a recent review determined that it should become full-time.

The government said the role would now incorporate additional responsibilities "to include actively promoting and enhancing confidence in the Isle of Man and its judiciary, both locally and internationally".