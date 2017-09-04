Commonwealth Games 2018: Isle of Man's baton visit 'incredibly important'

Image copyright Gold Coast 2018 Image caption The Queen's baton was carried on the island's historic horse tram service in Douglas

The Queen's baton has left the Isle of Man to continue its tour of 71 nations and territories ahead of the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia.

The tour spans 388 days and 200,000 miles before reaching the Gold Coast for the opening ceremony in April.

IoM Commonwealth Games Association president Basil Bielich said the visit had been "incredibly important".

The games are the highest level in which Manx athletes can represent the island at a multi-sport event.

Image copyright Gold Coast 2018 Image caption Dozens of local baton bearers carried the baton all around the island

Mr Bielich said: "The Isle of Man is a very proud nation and competing at the Commonwealth Games is incredibly important to our athletes."

He said the host of events held around the island to welcome the baton provided an "incredible occasion for the whole community".

A number of local baton bearers and athletes carried the baton around the island to sites including Snaefell mountain, a kipper factory and Cregneash.

It was also taken to several sporting facilities where Manx athletes train including the National Sport Centre and Ellen Vannin Gymnastics club.

The Manx team, expected to be 32-strong, has not yet been named.

Image copyright Gold coast 2018 Image caption The relay began at Buckingham Palace in March and will finish in April 2018

The baton left the island on Sunday and has now begun a tour of Northern Ireland including a visit to Giant's Causeway.

The Isle of Man has earned three gold, two silver and six bronze medals at the competition over the years.

At the 2014 games in Glasgow, cyclist Peter Kennaugh won a silver medal in the men's 40km points race.

The island's last Commonwealth gold was won by Mark Cavendish at the 2006 games in Melbourne.

The Queen started the countdown to the 2018 tournament when she launched the baton relay at Buckingham Palace in March.

Image copyright IOMCGA Image caption The baton visited volunteers at the Peel RNLI station

Image copyright Glasgow Image caption Cyclist Peter Kennaugh won the island's only medal in Glasgow in 2014