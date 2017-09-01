Fundraisers complete Isle of Man to Wales rowing challenge

Image copyright The Big Row Image caption The crew is made up of a builder, a hotel manager, a postman, a baker and a second coxswain

Five intrepid fundraisers have completed a gruelling challenge to row continuously from the Isle of Man to North Wales, finishing six hours early.

Daniel James, Gerwyn Lewis, Dryden Glyndwr Jones, Jamie Mills and Nathan Midgely rowed the 56 miles (90 km) between Port St Mary and Llandudno.

The Welsh fundraisers set themselves a 24-hour target but finished in 18 hours.

They raised more than £20,000 for a variety of charities.

Image copyright The Big Row Image caption The men arrived six hours ahead of schedule

They include the Llandudno RNLI lifeboat station where they finished their challenge at 10:30 BST.

Mr Lewis, a builder from Llandudno, said each of the men, aged between 30 and 52, have a personal reason for taking on the challenge and had not done anything anything like that before.

"I'm a builder and we've also got a hotel manager, a postman, a baker and a second coxswain."