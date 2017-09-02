Commonwealth Games 2018: Queen's baton visits Isle of Man

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Queen started the countdown to the 2018 Commonwealth Games at Buckingham Palace in March

The Queen's baton has arrived on the Isle of Man as part of a tour of 71 nations and territories ahead of the Commonwealth Games in Australia.

The tour spans 388 days and 200,000 miles before reaching the Gold Coast for the opening ceremony in April.

The games are the highest level in which Manx athletes can represent the island at a multi-sport event.

Isle of Man Commonwealth Games Association president Basil Bielich said it is a "special opportunity".

A number of local baton bearers will carry it across the island to sites including Snaefell mountain, the horse tram and a kipper factory.

Image copyright Glasgow Image caption Cyclist Peter Kennaugh won the island's only medal in Glasgow in 2014

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The island's last Commonwealth gold was won by Mark Cavendish at the 2006 Games in Melbourne

Events will be held around the island giving residents the opportunity to see the baton and celebrate Team Isle of Man, the Manx government said.

The official route for both Saturday and Sunday is available online.

The Isle of Man has earned three gold, two silver and six bronze at the competition over the years.

At the 2014 Games in Glasgow, cyclist Peter Kennaugh won a silver medal in the men's 40km points race.

The island's last Commonwealth gold was won by Mark Cavendish at the 2006 Games in Melbourne.

