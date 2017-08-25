Isle of Man ferry to Heysham returns after medical emergency
- 25 August 2017
Isle Of Man / Ellan Vannin
A passenger has been taken ill on board a ferry after it departed, causing delays.
The medical emergency was reported after the Isle of Man Steam Packet's Ben-my-Chree service to Heysham in Lancashire departed at 08:14 BST.
It returned to Douglas and the passenger, whose condition is not thought to be critical, was taken to hospital by ambulance.
The ferry returned at 09:00 and has since departed for Heysham.