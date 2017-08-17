Manx Wildlife Trust surveying Isle of Man seal population

Image copyright Manx Wildlife Trust Image caption It is thought about 40 seals are born off the Isle of Man's coast every year

The seal population off the Isle of Man is being surveyed for the first time in a decade.

Manx Wildlife Trust (MWT) is aiming to collect as much information as possible as the numbers have not been formally monitored since 2007.

MWT is looking for volunteers to spend time on the Calf of Man, an islet off the Isle of Man's south coast, which is the main seal colony and breeding site.

It is thought about 40 seals are born there every year.