A3 in Foxdale reopens after nine months of roadworks

Foxdale A3 road, Isle of Man Image copyright Google
Image caption The roadworks in Foxdale included removing more than 8,000 tonnes of material

A main road linking the west and the south of the Isle of Man is set to reopen after nine months of roadworks.

The A3 in Foxdale closed last October while new storm water pipes were fitted following a 2m (6.6ft) deep excavation and resurfacing was carried out.

The works were suspended for two weeks for the TT festival in June.

A Department of Infrastructure spokesman said the scheme "will create lasting benefits for residents, motorists, cyclists and pedestrians".

The A3 route will reopen at 17:00 BST on Wednesday.

