Laxey car crash forces road closure

Image copyright Google Image caption The fire service is dealing with a serious crash in Laxey

A serious car crash has taken place near to a petrol station in a village in the Isle of Man, the emergency services have said.

The crash happened near Fairy Cottage Filling Station in Laxey on the east coast of the island at about 09:00 BST.

New Road is closed between Church Road and Captains Hill and will remain shut for a "considerable time", police said.

The fire service urged motorists to avoid the area. No further details have been released.

Buses are being diverted at the Manx Arms in Onchan, over the Mountain Road to Ramsey.