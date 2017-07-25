Yacht rescue: Lone sailor rescued from stricken yacht

Image copyright RNLI/Michael Howland Image caption Douglas lifeboat Sir William Hillary with casualty vessel in Douglas harbour

A lone sailor has been rescued after his yacht got into trouble in choppy seas seven miles off the Douglas coast.

Struggling to sail into what the RNLI described as a "freshening" wind, with gusts of up to 25mph, he chose to use the engine to complete his trip from Belfast at about 22:35 BST.

But when the engine on his 36ft (11m) boat started to overheat he radioed the coastguard to ask for assistance.

A lifeboat picked him up and towed his yacht back to Battery Pier in Douglas.

The sailor was "none the worse for his ordeal", said the RNLI.