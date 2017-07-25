Laxey crash: Fourth person dies after car crashes into bus stop

Image caption All four people who died are said to be elderly and from the Isle of Man

A fourth person has died after a car they were in crashed into a bus stop in the Isle of Man, police have said.

One man and three women, who were all from the Isle of Man, died as a result of the crash in Laxey at about 09:00 BST on Monday.

Two of the vehicle's four occupants died at the scene, near Fairy Cottage, and two died later in hospital after suffering critical injuries.

Insp Mark Newey said all four are yet to be named.

Staff from all three emergency services attended the scene and police said no other person or vehicle was involved.

Anyone who witnessed the crash was asked to contact police headquarters.

Following Monday's crash Noble's Hospital said its accident and emergency department was experiencing waiting times of between five and six hours as staff dealt with the casualties.