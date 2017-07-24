Yacht rescue: Two injured as boat runs aground off the Calf of Man

Image copyright Mal Kelly/Peel RNLI Image caption The 30ft yacht ran aground on Kitterland in the Calf Sound

Three sailors were rescued when their yacht ran aground between the Isle of Man and the Calf of Man, said the RNLI.

The 30ft (9m) two-masted ketch struck rocks off the islet of Kitterland in the Calf Sound causing two holes in the boat on Sunday.

Two crew members were slightly hurt in the collision with one being taken to hospital for an X-ray after sustaining a jaw injury.

The stricken vessel was escorted to shore by the Peel RNLI.

The yacht has been berthed in Peel harbour to dry out and for the damage to be assessed.

Peel RNLI relief lifeboat Mary Margaret was used in the rescue as the Ruby Clery is in the UK for an overhaul.