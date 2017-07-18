Joe Greene: Tribute to 18-year-old who died in Majorca

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The keen footballer was on holiday with friends in the resort of Magaluf

Tributes have been paid to a teenager from the Isle of Man who has died on the Spanish island of Majorca.

Joe Greene, 18 and from Douglas, was on holiday with friends in the resort of Magaluf when he died on Monday.

According to Manx Radio, a post-mortem revealed the keen footballer had a heart defect.

"We are very saddened by the loss of a hard worker, team player and big character. Joe brightened up any room with his smile," said Corinthians FC.

"He will be missed massively but never forgotten."