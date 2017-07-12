Isle Of Man / Ellan Vannin

Mystery 'help' sign below remote cliffs sparks Isle of Man search

HELP sign found on Keristal and Little Ness Image copyright Douglas Coastguard
Image caption The cove where the sign was found is only accessible by sea

A "help" sign written on a remote Isle of Man beach using tyres and driftwood has sparked a search by coastguards.

Police were alerted by a passer-by who spotted the message at the foot of 250ft (76m) cliffs between Keristal and Little Ness in Braddan.

The coastguard was asked to investigate and a cliff technician was lowered from Marine Drive.

"A thorough search of the beach and surrounding area was carried out but nobody was located," said a spokesman.

Kevin Scott of the Douglas Coastguard said the cove is only accessible by sea "so it is a mystery as to why or how it is there."

In a statement, he said: "The word HELP was written in six ft high (1.8m) letters made out of tyres, plastic and wood and the walker did the right thing in telling the police."

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites