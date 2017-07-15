World Tin Bath Championships held on the Isle of Man

Image copyright Andy North Image caption The spectacle has been held in Castletown harbour every year since 1971

More than 120 intrepid souls have gathered on the Isle of Man to compete in the World Tin Bath Championships.

Watched by hundreds around Castletown harbour, competitors have to propel decorated bathtubs by using a single or double-bladed hand paddle.

The winner is either the first to cross the finish line or the one who covers the furthest distance before sinking.

Organisers of the annual event, which began in 1971, said participants must be able to swim "at least 50 yards".

Competitors have come to the Isle of Man from across the British Isles, Europe and the United States.

Thomas Parry will defend his men's title, while 2016 champion Erica Cowen will be seeking her 17th women's crown.

In 2014, the event featured in the Daily Telegraph's top 10 weirdest festivals, ranking alongside Bognor's International Birdman Festival and Finland's Wife Carrying World Championships.

Organiser David Collister, who has competed every year since it began, said: "Spectators come because they like to see people get wet and they like to see people sink.

"It's two hours of family fun involving the type of tin baths your granny would use in front of a fire."

The event has raised almost £200,000 for charity during the last 35 years.

The roads around the Middle Harbour will be closed between 14:00 and 17:30 BST, with racing starting at 15:00.

Tin Bath rules

Shall be wholly of metal construction

Shall not exceed 5ft (154cm) in length

Shall not exceed 16 inches (41cm) in height at any point

Shall be single hulled

Shall have no alteration or addition to the shape of the hull

Pyrotechnics must not be used

Source: Race organisers