Peter Eagles: New bishop of Sodor and Man consecrated at York Minster

The new bishop of Sodor and Man has been consecrated at a special ceremony in York Minster.

The Venerable Peter Eagles, 57, succeeds the Right Reverend Robert Paterson, who retired in November having held the position since 2008.

Married father-of-one Bishop Eagles was formerly the Archdeacon for the Army as well as Deputy Chaplain-General of the Royal Army Chaplains' Department.

He was consecrated by Archbishop of York John Sentamu on Thursday.

Archbishop Sentamu said it was a "wonderful time of celebration".

Pete Wilcox was also consecrated as the Bishop of Sheffield in the same ceremony.

Sodor and Man is the smallest diocese in the Church of England, overseeing 45 churches and 27 parishes.

It is also a unique position because the bishop is a Member of the Legislative Council of Tynwald, the Manx parliament.

He will meet the Queen at Buckingham Palace this summer and will be installed as Bishop of Sodor and Man at a service at Peel Cathedral in September.

