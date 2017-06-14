Isle of Man TT 2017: Davey Lambert died from multiple injuries

Image copyright Steve Babb Image caption Davey Lambert, from Gateshead, crashed on lap three of the six-lap Superbike race.

A rider died from multiple injuries sustained in a crash at the opening Superbike race during his TT debut, an inquest has been told.

Davey Lambert, 48, from Gateshead, died at Aintree University Hospital on 6 June - two days after crashing his 1,000cc Kawasaki at Greeba Castle.

Coroner Anita Bhardwaj recorded a verdict of accidental death at the Gerard Majella Courthouse on Tuesday.

Lambert crashed on lap three of the six-lap race on the Mountain Course.

He had previously competed at the Manx Grand Prix over the same course.

Lambert was one of three men to die in separate incidents at this year's event.