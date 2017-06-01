Isle Of Man / Ellan Vannin

Isle of Man fire service rescue man stuck in house roof

A man who was carrying out cabling work at a house has been rescued after becoming trapped in the roof.

Firefighters were called to a property in Julian Road in Douglas at about 15:30 BST on Wednesday after a man became stuck in a confined space.

He became trapped whilst inside a roof void at the house, a spokesman for the Fire and Rescue Service said.

After being cut free he received medical treatment but suffered no serious injuries.

