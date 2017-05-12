Ramsey and District Cottage Hospital future 'secure' despite service transfers

Image caption Ramsey and District Cottage Hospital has been part of the Manx health service since 1907.

The future of a hospital in Ramsey is "secure" despite some services being moved to Noble's, a minister has said.

The Health Department said endoscopy services will be consolidated at a purpose-built, "state-of-the-art", £1.6m suite at Noble's hospital from 22 May.

The government hopes patients will benefit from reduced waiting times.

Kate Beecroft said she hopes that, within a year, all urgent GP referrals will be seen within six weeks.

The Health Department said two full-time nurses will be relocated to work at Noble's, and some equipment will also be transferred.

What is endoscopy?

An endoscopy is a procedure where the inside of your body is examined using an endoscope.

An endoscope is a long, thin, flexible tube that has a light source and camera at one end.

Images of the inside of your body are relayed to a monitor.

Mrs Beecroft said the operating theatre suite in Ramsey will "remain open".

She said: "More care in the community, closer to people's homes, is one of the five key goals of our strategy, and Ramsey and District Cottage Hospital will play its part in delivering that objective.

"That is why I can assure the public that the Department has no plans that threaten the future of this important asset."

Ramsey and District Cottage Hospital has been part of the Isle of Man's health service since 1907.