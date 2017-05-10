Infection stops Isle of Man horse tram service for 10 days

Image copyright Mark Edwards Image caption The Douglas horse trams have been in existence since 1876 in the Isle of Man

The Isle of Man's horse tram service has been suspended after a number of horses were found to have "respiratory issues".

Isle of Man Railways said the decision to stop the service for 10 days was taken on the advice of vets.

Director of Milan Vets Ray Cox said the infection is "relatively common among horses" and cannot be passed to humans.

The animals will be kept in their stables in Douglas and receive a course of antibiotics.

'Full recovery'

Mr Cox said: "It is not unreasonable to expect the horses to be fully fit and back in action in the next 10 to 14 days."

He said it was "difficult to determine where it [the infection] has originated".

Head of Public Transport Operations Ian Bates said: "We understand this is disappointing for customers but the welfare of the horses always comes first.

"We are confident that the horses will make a full recovery and we will work with the vets to resume our services as soon as possible."