Little Mix send 'get well' message to fan battling leukaemia

Media caption Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall sends a "get well soon" message to a fan battling leukaemia

A girl battling leukaemia has received a "get well soon" video message from her favourite band Little Mix.

Olivia Watling, a 15-year-old student from Ramsey in the Isle of Man, was admitted to Liverpool's Alder Hey hospital in November.

Her wish was granted by Little Mix singer Jade Thirlwall after the campaign #littlemix4livvy was launched by pupils at her school.

Jade said the band wanted to send "all their love" to Olivia.

Referencing the nickname given to Little Mix's fans, Jade said she had heard Olivia was a "massive Mixer".

Image copyright Watling Family Image caption Olivia Watling is currently being treated at Alder Hey Hospital in Liverpool as she battles leukaemia

A spokeswoman for the campaign, said: "Livvy woke up to the message and has been showing it to all her nurses.

"Well done to everyone that made this happen - just to see the smile on Livvy's face is so very special."

Her aunt Andrea Holroyd said: "Liv went to see Little Mix last year, she knows all the songs and all the dances.

"I can't tell you how amazing Liv is - she is in so much pain but she is so incredibly strong and brave. We are just finding things to lift her spirits."