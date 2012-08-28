Boat seized by pirates: Isle of Man Ship Registry 'monitors situation'

The Isle of Man Ship registry said it was "monitoring the situation" after a Manx-registered tanker was seized off the coast of Togo in West Africa.

Pirates seized a Greek-owned, Manx registered, oil tanker and its 24 crew members.

A registry spokesman said the vessel was in the process of discharging gas oil at a patrolled anchorage at the port of Lome when it was seized.

He added: "Our thoughts and sympathy are with the crew and their families."

The Isle of Man registry is said to be in close contact with the operators of the vessel.