Isle of Man cancer patients quizzed on care

Image caption A selection of cancer patients will be surveyed

Cancer patients on the Isle of Man are being asked what they thought of their care in the hope services can be improved for the future.

A cross-section of more than 300 patients who have been treated at Noble's Hospital will receive a questionnaire by post.

The Department of Health said patients would be chosen at random and the survey was anonymous and voluntary.

Patients with a range of different cancers will be surveyed.

They will be chosen from those who were treated for cancer between May 2010 and April 2011.

The results of the survey are expected to be published early next year.

David Anderson MHK, Minister for Health, said: "The Department of Health always welcomes the views of patients, and conducts regular surveys of service areas to seek feedback, allowing us to act on this and improve services.

"We're always looking to raise the bar so I would encourage any patient receiving a survey to spare a few moments to let us have their views on this critical service so that we can improve the experience of all patients."

Elizabeth McGowan, Cancer Services Improvement Nurse and the local coordinator for the survey, said: "We want to get cancer care right for all of our patients.

"All feedback is welcome, so I really hope cancer patients tell us what their experience has been."