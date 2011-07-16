Six-week wait for Manx passports, office warns

Isle of Man residents planning to travel abroad are being urged to check their passports as there is a wait of up to six weeks on applications.

The Passport and Immigration Office is advising residents to check renewal dates before booking their holidays.

The office said it is advisable to have at least six months remaining on your passport before the expiry date, to avoid travel complications.

July and August are the peak months of the year for applications, it added.

Senior External Relations Officer Richard Carter said: "This is a very busy period for the Passport and Immigration Office, so we would encourage the travelling public to plan ahead to avoid any last minute difficulties."

Express five-day or one-day applications can also be made in person at the office in Douglas, but will incur an additional charge.