Illustrator Juan Moore to unveil final show at museum

Image caption The Castletown-based artist paints all his creations with acrylic paint on board

The final chapter of a Manx illustrator's year-long art project will open to the public at the Manx Museum in Douglas on Saturday.

Over the past 12 months Juan Moore has staged four exhibitions in his Welcome to the Neighbourhood series.

Each show has been held in a separate and unrelated venue across the island, designed to make art more accessible.

The fifth show will offer the chance to see all 100 artworks displayed together for the first time in one gallery.

The artist says it has been stressful at times but a very satisfying and rewarding experience.

"I have never created such a body of work and it really shows how productive you can be when you put your mind to it. I can't thank the public enough for supporting the shows.

"I didn't know how people would respond the the concept but I feel like it's been a success, with more people attending each show.

"My main objective was to get more people to engage with art outside of galleries and I hope this will prove a fitting end to the project," he added.

The four exhibitions have been held in a fish restaurant, a wine bar, the Villa Marina arcade and an empty shop.

The fifth and final exhibition in the project is being staged by Manx National Heritage in conjunction with the Isle of Man Arts Council.

The chairman of the Arts Council, Quintin Gill MHK, said: "Using venues that do not traditionally house art exhibitions, Juan has brought his work to different audiences and proved that art can live anywhere."

In addition to the show the Manx Museum will also be running a programme of associated illustration workshops, lectures and live art events.

Mr Moore's exhibition will opens on Saturday 16 July and run until Saturday 13 August 2011.