Man's body found after Isle of Man house fire

A man's body has been discovered after a fire at a house in the west of the Isle of Man.

Police were called to the property in Patrick at 1440 (BST) on Wednesday.

They found the body of a 50-year-old man lying on the kitchen floor.

Despite attempts to revive the man, he was later pronounced dead at the scene. Police said there were no suspicious circumstances and the Isle of Man coroner had been informed.

