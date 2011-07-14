Man's body found after Isle of Man house fire
- 14 July 2011
- From the section Isle Of Man / Ellan Vannin
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man's body has been discovered after a fire at a house in the west of the Isle of Man.
Police were called to the property in Patrick at 1440 (BST) on Wednesday.
They found the body of a 50-year-old man lying on the kitchen floor.
Despite attempts to revive the man, he was later pronounced dead at the scene. Police said there were no suspicious circumstances and the Isle of Man coroner had been informed.