Man appears in court for wounding in Douglas incident
- 13 July 2011
A 22-year-old man has appeared in court charged with wounding with intent to assault after a man was left with serious injuries in Douglas.
John Joseph Redmond from Hillside Avenue in Douglas has been remanded in custody until 19 July.
A 61-year-old man remains in a critical condition in Noble's Hospital after an alleged attack on Athol Street on Monday.
The seriously injured man needed an operation after the incident.