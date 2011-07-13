Isle Of Man / Ellan Vannin

Man appears in court for wounding in Douglas incident

A 22-year-old man has appeared in court charged with wounding with intent to assault after a man was left with serious injuries in Douglas.

John Joseph Redmond from Hillside Avenue in Douglas has been remanded in custody until 19 July.

A 61-year-old man remains in a critical condition in Noble's Hospital after an alleged attack on Athol Street on Monday.

The seriously injured man needed an operation after the incident.

