Unemployment rises in Isle of Man

The number of unemployed people in the Isle of Man rose by 40 during June.

There are now 846 island residents looking for work and 543 new positions advertised at the job centre.

The current rate of unemployment in the Isle of Man is 2%, whereas in the UK it stands at 7.7%, according to the Office for National Statistics.

Construction, retailing and hospitality were the industries offering the most Isle of Man jobs in June.