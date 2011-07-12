First female president for Isle of Man

Image caption Clare Christian has become the first woman to be elected as president of Tynwald

The Manx parliament of Tynwald has elected the first female president in the history of the Isle of Man.

Clare Christian received 20 votes in the ballot while Steve Rodan, the only other candidate, received 12.

Mrs Christian, a former health minister, is the daughter of Sir Charles Kerruish, a Manx politician who also held the role of president.

After the election Mrs Christian said she expected to miss "active" politics but was honoured to be chosen.

She added: "I will do my best to see business is carried out in a fair manner for the benefit of the people of the Isle of Man."

Mrs Christian first became a member of the House of Keys in 1980.

She was appointed a member of the legislative council in 1993 and is chairman of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association.