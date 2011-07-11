Isle Of Man / Ellan Vannin

Man critical after suspected attempted murder in Douglas

A 61-year-old man has undergone surgery and remains in critical condition after an incident on Athol Street in Douglas.

The man, from Douglas, was taken to Noble's Hospital with serious injuries at 0715 BST.

A 22-year-old man, also from Douglas, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Police said that Athol Street was now open to traffic after being partially closed for forensic tests earlier.

