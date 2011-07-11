Man critical after suspected attempted murder in Douglas
- 11 July 2011
- From the section Isle Of Man / Ellan Vannin
A 61-year-old man has undergone surgery and remains in critical condition after an incident on Athol Street in Douglas.
The man, from Douglas, was taken to Noble's Hospital with serious injuries at 0715 BST.
A 22-year-old man, also from Douglas, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.
Police said that Athol Street was now open to traffic after being partially closed for forensic tests earlier.