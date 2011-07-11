Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

A 22-year-old man has been been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following an incident on Athol Street in Douglas.

The victim was taken to Noble's Hospital with serious injuries at 0715 BST.

The area is expected to stay closed throughout the day while police officers carry out forensic tests.

Insp Derek Flint, media co-ordinator, said there was no cause for public alarm.

He added: "Police are working as quickly as possible to reinstate access."