Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder
- 11 July 2011
- From the section Isle Of Man / Ellan Vannin
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 22-year-old man has been been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following an incident on Athol Street in Douglas.
The victim was taken to Noble's Hospital with serious injuries at 0715 BST.
The area is expected to stay closed throughout the day while police officers carry out forensic tests.
Insp Derek Flint, media co-ordinator, said there was no cause for public alarm.
He added: "Police are working as quickly as possible to reinstate access."