Image copyright Adventurous Experiences Image caption The boxer spaniel was rescued by a group of kayakers from Adventurous Experiences

A stranded spaniel had a lucky escape after it was rescued from the foot of 200ft (60m) cliffs by passing kayakers.

Peel's RNLI lifeboat crew and coastguard both responded after the dog fell from the coastal path behind Peel Hill at 13:00 BST on Monday.

The all-weather lifeboat Ruby Clery was launched to assist the coastguard but the dog had been rescued by kayakers.

Adventurous Experiences Keirron Tastagh said he was in the "right place at the right time" to help the soggy spaniel.

Mr Tastagh was leading a group kayaking south from Peel when he spotted the dog at the base of the cliffs.

'Lucky pet'

He said: "I had a full group with me but I had to do something - we could see the owner gesticulating and pointing from the top of the cliff.

"I had to get someone to hold my kayak as it was a difficult place and I swam to rescue the dog."

He later reunited the dog with its owner at Glen Maye.

Peel RNLI Coxswain Paul Cain said: "The owner of the dog did the right thing in calling the coastguard and asking for assistance."

A spokesman for Isle of Man Coastguard added it was a "very lucky pet".