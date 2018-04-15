Image caption The memorial stone was unveiled at a service at the Sunken Gardens

The legacy of the Royal Guernsey Light Infantry (RGLI) in World War One has been set in stone with a granite memorial in St Peter Port.

It was unveiled at a service on Sunday at the Sunken Gardens, marking 100 years since the Battle of Lys in 1918.

In the battle, the regiment was part of the British forces sent to hold the line against a German offensive toward Amiens.

Out of 500 men, historians say just over 100 regrouped after the battle.

The memorial stone, hewn from Guernsey granite, was funded by the RGLI Charitable Trust and follows another tribute to the island's soldiers who fought in the Battle of Cambrai, erected in November.

Image caption The service took place in St Peter Port on Sunday

It is the first in the island to be dedicated "specifically and solely to the RGLI", according to Guernsey's Deputy Bailiff Richard McMahon.

He described it as "a welcome recognition of the brave men of the RGLI who fought and died in the First World War and especially at the Battle of the Lys where they were virtually wiped out".

In the bidding prayer at the service the Dean of Guernsey, the Very Reverend Tim Barker, said: "We meet in this place to remember the men of Guernsey and Sark who died in the battles of the Great War one hundred years ago.

"As we remember their courage and willingness to serve, we honour their memory."

Battle of Lys - What happened?

Image copyright Guernsey Museum Image caption At the height of the battle the RGLI lost 67 men in one day, according to social historian Liz Walton

Military historian Russell Doherty explains more about the context of the battle: