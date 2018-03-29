Image caption The alleys are undamaged from their time in storage

Two fully operational bowling alleys have sat in sealed containers in Alderney for 13 years, it has been revealed.

The alleys were donated to the island in November 2005 with the intention of being part of a sports centre, before plans changed.

A smaller centre was later approved which does not have room for bowling facilities, organisers say.

The alleys were donated by the billionaire Barclay brothers.

More Channel Islands news.

Image caption The equipment was "stored very securely", according to Rosemary James

They were scheduled to be part of a much larger centre which included a dance studio, squash court, gym and a swimming pool, but the plans were thrown out by the island's government, the States of Alderney, in July 2005.

The final plans, which have yet to be completed, include just a pool and gym.

Rosemary James, a trustee for the Alderney Sports Centre Trust, which lobbied the government on the project, said she received "a wonderful message" from the billionaire brothers who offered them for the facility.

Alderney Shipping picked up the containers in 2005 from the Barclay brothers-owned island of Brecqhou, and company director Bruno Kay-Mouat said the items were now "waiting in anticipation to be re-used".