Image caption Three midwives at Princess Elizabeth Hospital face charges relating to the death of the unnamed baby

A senior midwife has been found guilty of failures relating to the deaths of two babies.

The second "may have been prevented" at Guernsey's Princess Elizabeth Hospital in 2014 had Lisa Granville properly investigated the earlier case, a disciplinary tribunal heard.

Ms Granville said she "deeply regretted" her actions.

A Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) panel will decide if Ms Granville and two other midwives are fit to practise.

Image caption It is yet to be decided if the midwife is fit to practise

Tuija Roussel and Antonia Manousaki have also admitted failings in relation to the deaths of the two babies. However, they dispute some of the allegations.

Inadequate midwifery care

An investigation first revealed concerns about the death of a baby on 30 January 2014 and another infant who died in September 2012.

The NMC found Ms Granville guilty of failing to properly investigate both cases and wrongly concluding no further action was necessary.

Ms Granville also admitted failing to identify inadequate midwifery care in relation to the administration of Syntocinon - used to ease birth - and the management of the CTG trace - a way of monitoring the foetal heart and contractions.

Giving evidence at the hearing in Stratford, east London, Ms Granville said she "deeply regretted" not following up on the death of the baby who died on 30 January 2014.

She denied she "cherry picked" which information to disclose on the 2012 death.

She claimed that if she had withheld information it was because she was unaware of the extent of her colleagues' failings.

A decision on Ms Granville's future as a midwife is expected next week, when the NMC will also decide on Ms Manousaki and Ms Rousell's fitness to practise.