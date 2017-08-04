Guernsey crash couple driving at 'high speed'

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Stuart Moorat and Georgina le Provost had been in a relationship for about two years

A young couple who died in a car accident after attending a wedding reception were speeding, an inquest has heard.

Stuart Moorat, 27, and Georgina le Prevost, 25, died at Le Catioroc, Guernsey on 21 July.

The inquest heard that on the day of the accident they had been to a friend's wedding.

A group of fisherman told police they saw a "vehicle travelling at excessive speed" prior to the crash.

More on car crash inquest and other Channel Island stories

Shortly before 23:00 BST, Mr Moorat drove his BMW away from the reception, with Miss le Prevost in the front passenger seat.

The accident happened at about 23:15, forcing the the car off the road and on to rocks.

Ann Wildman, who lives near the crash site, described seeing a car passing her house at "a high speed".

She told police she "heard a huge bang and saw headlights of a car going up into the air and twisting around and then turning over, then disappearing".

Image caption The accident happened on a stretch of the Perelle coast road in Guernsey

Police and people in the area went to the car and the inquest was told it was "apparent they were dead"

A doctor attended and declared them both dead at 00:40.

Police inquiries are continuing and toxicology reports have yet to be completed.

Mr Moorat's cause of death was given as "severe head injury". Miss le Prevost died from "positional asphyxia", meaning she was unable to breathe due to the impact.

The coroner has released their bodies for burial.