Man, 27, and woman, 25, die in Guernsey car crash

Image caption Police say there will be inquests into the deaths

Two people in their 20s died in a car crash in Guernsey overnight.

Guernsey Police said a driver and passenger died at the scene of the crash at 23:00 BST on the Perelle Coast Road at Rue du Catioroc.

The 27-year-old man and 25-year-old woman have not been identified.

Guernsey Police said no other people or vehicles were thought to have been involved. The force said post-mortem examinations would be held on Sunday and inquests would follow.