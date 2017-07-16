Aurigny jet out of action after damage at Gatwick

Image caption The airline said the jet would be out of action for "several days" and it had brought in a replacement

Flights on Channel Islands airline Aurigny have been disrupted after the firm's only jet aircraft was damaged.

The Embraer 195 was put out of action on Sunday morning when rear steps hit the side of the plane at Gatwick Airport, the firm said.

The airline said the jet would be out of action for "several days" and it had brought in a replacement.

Anyone travelling in the next few days is advised to check the airline's website for updates.

The firm apologised to customers and said in a statement: "We are working with Embraer to assess the extent of the damage and the appropriate course of action.

"We are working hard to draw up alternative arrangements and keep disruption to a minimum."