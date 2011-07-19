Move to put off Guernsey Airport runway decision

Image caption Deputy Gollop has questioned the £81m price for the project

A Guernsey politician is attempting to delay a decision on approving the budget for the planned re-development of the airport runway and facilities.

A planning application and environmental impact assessment have been filed for the largest capital project ever considered by the States.

Deputy John Gollop has placed a motion ahead of next week's States meeting asking for alternatives to be drawn up.

He said he did not believe all the options had been properly explored.

Deputy Gollop said the £81m price tag was too expensive when compared to the £18m cost of the redevelopment of Bristol City Airport.

He said: "It's a very pricey project and in addition to that the controversy over the housing of the workers is contentious and for a start there are many businesses, hotels and other places who could have benefited from the custom.

"An even greater concern is the exporting of money off-island. We're still in the back end of a recession so why are we bringing in so many workers?

"I want more information on that, I want more justification, I want greater clarity of the use of resources.

"The issue isn't about whether we need pavement rehabilitation, of course we do, the question is is this exactly the right methodology for doing it and is the cost and the associated issues with the project acceptable?"

Deputy Gollop added: "I don't think the States are wise to spend such a large sum of money on a project that may not in the short term benefit Guernsey's economy as much as it could."