Guernsey vandalism is 'being dealt with', says minister

Guernsey's Home Department minister said the island was on the right track when it came to dealing with vandalism.

His department's ability to deal effectively with the issue has been questioned by some islanders after several high-profile incidents.

Deputy Geoff Mahy said overall vandalism in the island was decreasing.

He said: "[In 2009] there was a 20% drop in the incidents of criminal damage, so we're moving in the right direction."

The 741 reported incidents of criminal damage made up 45% of the total number of crimes reported to Guernsey Police in 2009.

Deputy Mahy said it was a "blight on the community".