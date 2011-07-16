Guernsey

Guernsey Police step up community patrols

  16 July 2011
Guernsey Police have pledged to step up community patrols this summer following a spate of vandalism on the island.

Insp Terry Coule said they would target places where crowds gathered and would appreciate the help of islanders.

Residents have been asked to tell police when hosting parties, as they could cause annoyance to residents.

Insp Coule said he would "make more use of mobile patrols" and neighbourhood policing officers would be deployed to "party areas".

