Blue plaque raised to 18th Century writer Denys Corbet

Image caption Denys Corbet moved to the Forest and lived at La Roberge Farm for about 50 years

A blue plaque has been unveiled in Guernsey in honour of 18th Century writer and artist Denys Corbet.

Corbet is best known for his contribution to Guernsey's culture through his English, French and patois writing as well as his paintings.

The plaque, which was paid for by the Forest parish, was put at La Roberge Farm where he lived for about 50 years.

Dave Gorvel, who now lives in the farmhouse, nominated Mr Corbet for the plaque.

A short service was held where poetry from Corbet's Les Chànts du Draïn Rimeux was read, before Sir Geoffrey Rowland unveiled the plaque.

It is the third blue plaque on the island.