Young Guernsey drivers confronted by wrecked car

Image caption Mr Le Prevost said seeing the car again reminded him how lucky he was to be alive

Forty young Guernsey drivers were confronted with the mangled wreckage of a car to drive home the message that speeding is dangerous.

The stunt, on Thursday, was part of an evening arranged by the emergency services to highlight road safety.

The wreckage was from a real accident three years ago and its owner Tom Le Prevost said it reminded him how lucky he was to be alive.

Traffic Sgt John Tostevin said it was a powerful way of giving out the message.

He said: "We've got to curb our dangerous driving and look forward to safer roads for Guernsey."

The crash in 2008 involved a high speed impact with a granite wall at the Northside, at the Bridge.

'Willing to listen'

Mr Le Prevost said: "I can't remember anything about it, the next thing I remember is waking up I think in ICU [Intensive Care Unit] about three days later.

"How did I survive? That's all I can think of. It's shocking.

"I know that I was very lucky."

The emergency services put on the road safety talk after Sean Rouget, 22, sent the police a letter, in which he explained how he felt he and his friends were being victimised and pulled over too often for checks on them and their vehicles.

He said: "It got to me. I had a big stack of these pink slips filling up my glovebox and I thought the best way to go about it was just to write a letter... [and] I was quite happy with the response I got.

"Sgt Tostevin got in contact with me, it's just nice to know the police are willing to listen to us but in return it just seems right to listen to what they've got to say."

One of the drivers attending the presentation said: "It showed the impact on people's lives, not just at the time but afterwards as well.

"Having to live with consequences like that must be truly awful."