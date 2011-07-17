Guernsey gets first five star hotel

Image caption The hotel was the official residence of the Queen's representative in the Bailiwick until 1858

Guernsey has its first five star hotel after the Old Government House Hotel was awarded the rating in its most recent quality rating assessment.

Andrew Chantrell, general manager, said he was thrilled its work in achieving the necessary standards had paid off.

The grading was given to the hotel by the Commerce and Employment Department.

Minister Carla McNulty Bauer said: "The addition of a five star hotel to the island's portfolio allows Guernsey to rival any tourist resort."