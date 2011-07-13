Chickenpox warning for pregnant women after cases rise

Guernsey's director of public health has issued a warning to pregnant women after a rise in chickenpox cases.

Dr Stephen Bridgman said pregnant women who had not had the disease and had come into contact with someone who had it should see a GP for a blood test.

St Sampson's Medical Centre and L'Aumone Surgery reported rises of just under 50% in the period from January to July this year, compared to last year.

These were estimates, as doctors are not obliged to report exact numbers.

However, Dr Bridgman also issued advice on Tuesday to islanders with illnesses affecting their immune systems.

"Any clinical condition causing immunosuppression will increase the risk of severe chickenpox infection and so these patients should also contact their GP if they have been in contact with chickenpox," he said.