French yacht hits rock south of Alderney

Alderney's lifeboat was called out after a French yacht hit a rock to the south of the island.

The six people aboard the 38ft (12m) Roche du Solent raised the alarm after the ship had dragged anchor and hit a rock just south of Longis Bay.

The Roy Barker I launched at 0511 BST and was on scene within 15 minutes.

No injuries were reported among the crew and the Granville-registered yacht was escorted to Braye Harbour by 0540 BST.