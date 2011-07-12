French yacht hits rock south of Alderney
12 July 2011
- From the section Guernsey
Alderney's lifeboat was called out after a French yacht hit a rock to the south of the island.
The six people aboard the 38ft (12m) Roche du Solent raised the alarm after the ship had dragged anchor and hit a rock just south of Longis Bay.
The Roy Barker I launched at 0511 BST and was on scene within 15 minutes.
No injuries were reported among the crew and the Granville-registered yacht was escorted to Braye Harbour by 0540 BST.