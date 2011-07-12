Guernsey

Guernsey model yacht pond needs permanent repair

  • 12 July 2011
  • From the section Guernsey
Guernsey's Model Yacht Pond
Image caption The pond was closed for several weeks in 2005 to fix a similar problem with an ongoing leak

Guernsey's model yacht pond may need to be closed and emptied before repairs can be made to an ongoing leak.

The pond, on the Castle Emplacement in St Peter Port, was opened in 1887 with the current structure built in 1950.

Captain Peter Gill, Guernsey's harbour master, said: "We're having trouble getting it full at the moment... it's got quite a leak at the yacht club end.

"We'll probably have to take it out of service this coming winter to see if we can do a more permanent repair."

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites