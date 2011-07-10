Guernsey's Vale Earth Fair music festival returns

Image caption Profits from the event are given to charitable and human rights campaign causes

The Vale Earth Fair, the Channel Islands' longest running music festival, is set to return to Guernsey's Vale Castle this summer.

The charity event was not staged in 2010 as the organisers decided to take a year off from staging it.

For its return over the August bank holiday weekend organisers are promising an eclectic mix of music.

UK band Senser will headline and other acts confirmed include Concrete Disco and New Zealand's Hikoikoi.

The event raises money for Free Tibet, Oxfam and The Burma Campaign and tickets have gone on sale on the Vale Earth Fair website.