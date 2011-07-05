Guernsey Festival security guard charged with arson

A 51-year-old man has appeared in Guernsey's Magistrates' Court charged with assault and arson.

Delroy Crosbie, from Wolverhampton, was working as a security guard at the Guernsey Festival of Performing Arts at the weekend.

Mr Crosby was arrested on Monday and when he appeared before the court he entered no plea.

He was remanded in custody and is due to appear before the court again on Monday.